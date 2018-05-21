Shop by Category All Products

We are proud to break into this new era, and Corsair Leader, and the rich history of the US Navy and Marines is the perfect way to do it. Thank you for all the support you have shown for the Air Leader series!



For those of you who are new to the series, Air Leader games are entirely solitaire by design. This means you can play whenever, where ever, and for as long as you like. No opponent needed! The game system handles all the enemy decisions and actions for you!



Corsair Leader adds several new features to the Air Leader series!

- Detailed Dogfighting rules! - You'll select a Maneuver, adjust Position, and do your best to shoot down enemy aircraft! The AI uses the same rules for Maneuvering on your Aircraft!

- Enemy Bandit Pilot Skill Levels - Each Enemy Bandit is rated for its Pilot Skill Level from Newbie to Ace. The higher their Skill Level, the higher their ratings. When you shoot down enemy Veterans and Aces, you remove those counters from the Campaign!

- Gung Ho - WWII was all about teamwork and getting the job done. Each of your Pilot's has a Gung Ho skill that you can use to perform heroic actions!

- Naval Sites - We've added an entire set of Naval Site counters for Naval Targets! This gives Naval Targets a completely different feel from land targets!



