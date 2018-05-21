Shop by Category All Products

Tabletop Games Solitaire Solitaire or Multiplayer 2+ Players Warfighter Series Expansions Sherman Leader and its Extras

Vassal / Print & Play Solitaire 2+ Players

Game Accessories Miniatures

Computer Games Pavlov's House

View Full Size SKU: DV1-045 $59.99 Quantity Pavlov's House Rulebook



Overview



Pavlov’s House was a fortified apartment building used as a strongpoint by the Soviet 62nd Army during the pivotal Battle of Stalingrad in WW2. Soviet defenders held out for almost two months from a constant German assault. The building’s name was drawn from Yakov Pavlov, a sergeant who led the initial storm group assault that resulted in the capture of the building from the Germans. The story of Pavlov’s House was a key piece of Soviet propaganda and was used as a symbol of the incredible resistance of Soviet forces during the Battle of Stalingrad.

In Pavlov’s House, you take control of the valiant defenders of the strongpoint. You also control the key leaders throughout the Soviet 62nd Army that made the defense of Pavlov’s House possible.

Object of the Game

The goal of Pavlov’s House is to last until the defenders of Pavlov’s House are tasked with storming a key German strongpoint during the Battle of Stalingrad. In the game, this is depicted by playing through a deck of cards representing elements of the German 6th Army.



Modes of Play

Solitaire:

In the solitaire version of the game, you take control of the defenders of Pavlov’s House. You also control the key leaders throughout the Soviet 62nd Army.



Two Player, Cooperative:

In the cooperative version of the game, one player takes the role of the defenders of Pavlov’s House, while the other player takes the role of the leaders of the 62nd Army.



Competitive:

In the competitive mode, a player takes the role of the German attackers. They can player against one or two players controlling the Soviet side.

OverviewPavlov’s House was a fortified apartment building used as a strongpoint by the Soviet 62nd Army during the pivotal Battle of Stalingrad in WW2. Soviet defenders held out for almost two months from a constant German assault. The building’s name was drawn from Yakov Pavlov, a sergeant who led the initial storm group assault that resulted in the capture of the building from the Germans. The story of Pavlov’s House was a key piece of Soviet propaganda and was used as a symbol of the incredible resistance of Soviet forces during the Battle of Stalingrad.In Pavlov’s House, you take control of the valiant defenders of the strongpoint. You also control the key leaders throughout the Soviet 62nd Army that made the defense of Pavlov’s House possible.Object of the GameThe goal of Pavlov’s House is to last until the defenders of Pavlov’s House are tasked with storming a key German strongpoint during the Battle of Stalingrad. In the game, this is depicted by playing through a deck of cards representing elements of the German 6th Army.Modes of PlaySolitaire:In the solitaire version of the game, you take control of the defenders of Pavlov’s House. You also control the key leaders throughout the Soviet 62nd Army.Two Player, Cooperative:In the cooperative version of the game, one player takes the role of the defenders of Pavlov’s House, while the other player takes the role of the leaders of the 62nd Army.Competitive:In the competitive mode, a player takes the role of the German attackers. They can player against one or two players controlling the Soviet side. Solitaire, Solitaire or Multiplayer, 2+ Players

