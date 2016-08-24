Field Commander Rommel - Deluxe

View Full Size SKU: $49.99 Quantity

Rommel Game Rules

Optional Rules

Battle Summary Forms

Rules in Spanish

Rules in French

Rules in Russian

Sample Game in Spanish

Player Log

D-Day Map

Ghost Division Map

Rommel After Action Reports





Rommel was designed by Dan Verssen and was the first game in our "Field Commander" solitaire series of historical strategy board games. You get to take command of General Erwin Rommel's forces in 3 exciting WWII campaigns: France 1940, North Africa 1941, and D-Day 1944. An easy to use game system manages the Allied movement, combat, and reinforcements.



The counters are beautifully printed and die cut with full color on both sides. The game box is 9" x 12" x 1.5". Each of the 3 MOUNTED Campaign Map pages are 11" x 17" to provide both a large playing area, and fit nicely on an average table.



As your units win battles, their stats will increase.



Each campaign comes with a list of historical options. You can select any of these options to modify the campaign, and its difficulty level. This allows each campaign to be replayed many times and never be the same twice.



The game comes with "Career" rules that allow you to link the campaigns. The outcome of one campaign affects your start-up conditions for the next campaign.



Game Information:

Game Time: Each campaign can be played in 2 hours.

Complexity: Low to Moderate

Players: 1

Ages: 12 and up



Components:

3 Full Color MOUNTED Campaign Maps (11" x 17")

176 Full Color EXTRA THICK 5/8" counters

1 6-sided die

1 Campaign Log Sheet

Rulebook was designed by Dan Verssen and was the first game in our "Field Commander" solitaire series of historical strategy board games. You get to take command of General Erwin Rommel's forces in 3 exciting WWII campaigns: France 1940, North Africa 1941, and D-Day 1944. An easy to use game system manages the Allied movement, combat, and reinforcements.The counters are beautifully printed and die cut with full color on both sides. The game box is 9" x 12" x 1.5". Each of the 3 MOUNTED Campaign Map pages are 11" x 17" to provide both a large playing area, and fit nicely on an average table.As your units win battles, their stats will increase.Each campaign comes with a list of historical options. You can select any of these options to modify the campaign, and its difficulty level. This allows each campaign to be replayed many times and never be the same twice.The game comes with "Career" rules that allow you to link the campaigns. The outcome of one campaign affects your start-up conditions for the next campaign.Game Time: Each campaign can be played in 2 hours.Complexity: Low to ModeratePlayers: 1Ages: 12 and up3 Full Color MOUNTED Campaign Maps (11" x 17")176 Full Color EXTRA THICK 5/8" counters1 6-sided die1 Campaign Log SheetRulebook Solitaire